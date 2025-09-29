No transfers! William Saliba extends contract with Arsenal until 2030

The 24-year-old Frenchman stays with the Gunners.

Arteta has managed to keep one of the team's key players.

Details: According to renowned and respected insider Fabrice Hawkins, 24-year-old French centre-back William Saliba has signed a new contract with London side Arsenal, keeping him at the club until 2030.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Real Madrid were looking to hijack Saliba's move, but it is now clear the player will remain in England.

Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Étienne in 2019 for €30 million. During his first years at Arsenal, he was regularly loaned out to clubs such as Nice and Marseille, but in 2022 he stayed with the Gunners and eventually seized his opportunity.

The defender has made 140 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists. In recent seasons, Saliba has become one of the Gunners' most important players. Transfermarkt currently values the Frenchman at €80 million.

🚨🔴🇫🇷 William Saliba has signed a contract extension with Arsenal as expected. New deal with the Gunners valid until 2030. pic.twitter.com/bkTKFCEUft — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) September 29, 2025

