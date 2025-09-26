RU RU ES ES FR FR
"That's what I'm counting on." Arteta comments on rumors of Saliba's contract extension

Leaves the right to announce the deal to the club.
Football news Today, 08:38
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal leader William Saliba is close to signing a new contract with the Gunners. However, head coach Mikel Arteta remains cautious about the news.

Details: The Spanish manager confirmed that the deal has not been announced because it is not yet finalized, leaving the official statement to the club.

Quote: "So yes, I hope very soon this will concern everyone in the world, including Arsenal, and that's exactly what I'm counting on. But let's leave it to the club to announce it when everything is completed. He is definitely that kind of player and has played a key role in everything we've achieved in recent years.

It's great to see that so many players want to come and strive to join the club. It means they're happy, feel valued, and understand that this is the best opportunity for them to continue their careers and fulfill the club's ambitions," Arteta said.

Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
