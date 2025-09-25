RU RU ES ES FR FR
No move to Real: William Saliba close to signing a new long-term deal with Arsenal

The defender is ready to stay in London.
William Saliba has become a key figure for Arsenal, delivering consistently strong performances, and he is prepared to commit his future to the club.

Details: According to David Ornstein, the French centre-back is now close to signing a long-term contract with the Gunners. Real Madrid had shown interest, but Saliba sees his future only at Arsenal and is expected to put pen to paper soon.

Saliba joined Arsenal in 2020 and has since made 139 appearances for the London club. During this period, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Recently, it was reported that Real Madrid scouts attended Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City to assess the performances of the French central defenders firsthand.

Reminder: English winger Noni Madueke has suffered a knee injury and will be sidelined for two months.

