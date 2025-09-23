RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Problems for Arteta. Noni Madueke sidelined long term

Problems for Arteta. Noni Madueke sidelined long term

Another injury blow for the Gunners.
Football news Today, 05:31
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Problems for Arteta. Noni Madueke sidelined long term Getty Images

Noni Madueke joined Arsenal this summer and made a promising start to life at his new club. But now he has been hit with an untimely setback.

Details: According to insider David Ornstein, the English winger has suffered a knee injury and will be out for two months. He picked up the knock in the clash against Manchester City and was unable to continue. Fortunately, Madueke managed to avoid damage to his cruciate ligaments.

So far, Madueke has made eight appearances for Arsenal this season. The Gunners’ injury list already includes Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Martin Ødegaard — and now Madueke joins them in the treatment room.

Arsenal’s next fixture is in the third round of the EFL Cup against Port Vale. The game will be played on Wednesday, September 24, at 21:00 CET.

Reminder: Arsenal’s new signing Viktor Gyökeres recently picked up the Gerd Müller Trophy, awarded to the best striker of the season. The Swede had an astonishing campaign for Sporting last year, netting 52 goals in 54 matches.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Related Team News
Official: Viktor Gyökeres – best striker of the 2024-2025 season Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Official: Viktor Gyökeres – best striker of the 2024-2025 season
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team's third goal Football news Yesterday, 13:22 Harry Kane ranked 13th among the world's best players of last season
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates his goal against Manchester City Lifestyle Yesterday, 09:07 The power of love. Gabriel Martinelli's girlfriend inspired his goal against Man City
Erling Haaland in the match against Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 04:51 Proud of the team. Erling Haaland comments on the match against Arsenal
Haaland mocked by Arsenal fans Football news 21 sep 2025, 16:05 Haaland mocked by Arsenal fans
Man City losing control? Guardiola sets unwanted record in key stat Football news 21 sep 2025, 14:52 Man City losing control? Guardiola sets unwanted record in key stat
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores