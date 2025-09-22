Official: Viktor Gyökeres – best striker of the 2024-2025 season

Well deserved.

Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres fully showcased his goal-scoring abilities at Sporting, which earned him a move to Arsenal. But it wasn’t only the Gunners who recognized this — the editors of France Football did as well.

Details: The Arsenal newcomer received the Gerd Müller Award, given to the best striker of the season. The Swede truly scored a lot, netting 52 goals in 54 matches for Sporting last season.

Ewa Pajor & Viktor Gyökeres are our Gerd Muller Trophy winners ⚽️🎯#trophéeGerdMuller #ballondor pic.twitter.com/exXgcJ0FHt — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

Considering only league matches, 39 goals in 33 games allowed him to finish second in the Golden Boot standings, only behind Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé due to the points calculation rules.

