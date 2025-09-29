Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.61 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid will face Eintracht on Tuesday, September 30, at 21:00 CET. Here’s our match preview and prediction.

Atletico vs Eintracht: match preview

Atletico Madrid didn’t have the best start to the new season, struggling to secure positive results. In their first three matches, the team failed to win—two draws and a defeat. Only after a victory over Villarreal came a setback in the Champions League opener, losing 2-3 to Liverpool. The tide only began to turn recently: a sequence of three draws was followed by back-to-back wins, and in their latest outing, Atletico thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 at home. This emphatic victory lifted the Colchoneros to fifth place in the standings and boosted their spirits ahead of the Champions League clash.

Eintracht earned their place in the Champions League last season, and the Frankfurt side have started their new campaign with confidence. In five Bundesliga rounds, they’ve picked up three wins and suffered two losses, good for nine points and fourth in the table. In their Champions League opener, the German club put on a dazzling display against Galatasaray, leaving their opponents no chance in a 5-1 rout. It’s a strong start that could prove crucial in the battle to reach the knockout stage.

Match facts and previous meetings

Atletico have won their last two matches and suffered just one defeat in their previous five.

Atletico Madrid have scored at least once in nine consecutive games, while Eintracht have done so in seven.

Eintracht have two wins and two losses in their last four outings.

Eintracht have failed to keep a clean sheet for six straight matches.

Atletico are unbeaten at home in their last ten games.

These teams have never met before in official competition.

Probable lineups

Atlético Madrid: Oblak; Hancko, Lenglet, Le Normand, Llorente; Gonzalez, Koke, Barrios, Simeone; Alvarez, Sorloth

Eintracht: Zetterer; Brown, Theate, Koch, Collins; Knauff, Uzun, Skhiri, Chaibi, Doan; Burkardt

Prediction

Atletico Madrid are riding a wave of emotion after their spectacular win over Real. Playing at home gives the Colchoneros an extra edge. Our prediction: a home win.