RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Atletico vs Eintracht: can Atletico claim their first Champions League win?

Atletico vs Eintracht: can Atletico claim their first Champions League win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Getty Images
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Champions League (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid
Odds: 1.61
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid will face Eintracht on Tuesday, September 30, at 21:00 CET. Here’s our match preview and prediction.

Atletico vs Eintracht: match preview

Atletico Madrid didn’t have the best start to the new season, struggling to secure positive results. In their first three matches, the team failed to win—two draws and a defeat. Only after a victory over Villarreal came a setback in the Champions League opener, losing 2-3 to Liverpool. The tide only began to turn recently: a sequence of three draws was followed by back-to-back wins, and in their latest outing, Atletico thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 at home. This emphatic victory lifted the Colchoneros to fifth place in the standings and boosted their spirits ahead of the Champions League clash.

Eintracht earned their place in the Champions League last season, and the Frankfurt side have started their new campaign with confidence. In five Bundesliga rounds, they’ve picked up three wins and suffered two losses, good for nine points and fourth in the table. In their Champions League opener, the German club put on a dazzling display against Galatasaray, leaving their opponents no chance in a 5-1 rout. It’s a strong start that could prove crucial in the battle to reach the knockout stage.

Match facts and previous meetings

  • Atletico have won their last two matches and suffered just one defeat in their previous five.
  • Atletico Madrid have scored at least once in nine consecutive games, while Eintracht have done so in seven.
  • Eintracht have two wins and two losses in their last four outings.
  • Eintracht have failed to keep a clean sheet for six straight matches.
  • Atletico are unbeaten at home in their last ten games.
  • These teams have never met before in official competition.

Probable lineups

  • Atlético Madrid: Oblak; Hancko, Lenglet, Le Normand, Llorente; Gonzalez, Koke, Barrios, Simeone; Alvarez, Sorloth
  • Eintracht: Zetterer; Brown, Theate, Koch, Collins; Knauff, Uzun, Skhiri, Chaibi, Doan; Burkardt

Prediction

Atletico Madrid are riding a wave of emotion after their spectacular win over Real. Playing at home gives the Colchoneros an extra edge. Our prediction: a home win.

Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid
Odds: 1.61
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al Ahly SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29.09.2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.6 Zamalek SC Recommended Melbet
Everton vs West Ham prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Everton vs West Ham: Will the managerial change spark West Ham? Everton Odds: 1.8 West Ham Bet now Melbet
Colombia U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Colombia vs Saudi Arabia: can Saudi Arabia pull off a minor upset? Colombia U20 Odds: 1.88 Saudi Arabia U20 Bet now 1xBet
Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30.09.2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Recommended 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.63 Real Madrid Bet now Mostbet
Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.58 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Real. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 30, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.59 Real Madrid Recommended Melbet
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction AFC Champions League 30 sep 2025, 14:15 Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.62 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Bet now Mostbet
Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Slavia Prague: can Inter secure a convincing home victory? Inter Odds: 1.64 Slavia Prague Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Recommended Melbet
Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 30, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.56 Liverpool Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 September 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.77 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores