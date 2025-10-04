Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.58 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Sunday, October 5, Manchester City travel to Brentford for Matchday 7 of the English Premier League. Kickoff is set for 17:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the betting options for this clash.

Brentford vs Manchester City: match preview

The summer of 2025 brought significant changes to Brentford. Several key players and the head coach left the club, with the latter taking over at Tottenham. Now, the Bees are steered by Andrews Keat, who has started the new season with some inconsistency, but considering the circumstances, it’s been a respectable showing. Brentford lost their opening match, won the second, and then went three matches without a win. However, in the last round, they defeated Manchester United 3-1. Brentford have seven points from six matches and currently sit 13th in the table.

Manchester City also refreshed their squad with several summer transfers. The Citizens’ start to the season has been patchy: two wins and two losses in the first four games. But after the international break, City demolished Manchester United 3-0, which proved to be a turning point. In their next five matches, Pep Guardiola’s side registered three wins and two draws. City now have ten points after six rounds and are positioned seventh in the standings.

Match facts and head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last six matches: two draws and four wins.

Brentford have suffered just one defeat in their previous four games.

Brentford have scored at least once in 18 consecutive matches, Manchester City in seven.

Brentford have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five outings.

The last head-to-head between Brentford and Manchester City ended in a 2-2 draw.

Probable lineups

Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Manchester City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

Prediction

Manchester City have yet to find consistency this season, but the same can be said for Brentford. Both sides are capable of delivering entertaining, high-scoring football. My betting tip: both teams to score.