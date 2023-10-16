RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar

A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar

Football news Today, 11:02
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar Photo: https://twitter.com/FCShakhtar

The legendary Croatian national team defender, Dario Srna, has assumed the role of interim head coach for Shakhtar Donetsk, as announced on the club's official website.

"Dario Srna will prepare Shakhtar for upcoming matches as the interim head coach. FC Shakhtar wishes Dario success and victories in his new role," the club stated.

Dario Srna joined Shakhtar in 2003, although he had the opportunity to transfer to Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma, Kaiserslautern, and Kyiv's Dynamo. However, Shakhtar presented the most concrete offer and provided the best contract terms. Srna signed his contract on the same day as Stipe Pletikosa, with whom he had previously played at Hajduk Split.

He made his debut for Shakhtar on July 12, 2003, in a match against Zaporizhia's Metalurh, which ended in an orange-and-black victory. In his first season with the club, he played 29 matches and scored 3 goals, contributing to winning the Ukrainian Cup. This marked his first trophy with the team.

In the Croatian national team, he made his debut in a friendly match against Romania in November 2002. On June 26, 2016, after Croatia's exit from the UEFA Euro 2016, Dario decided to retire from the national team.

Related teams and leagues
Shakhtar Donetsk Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
The prospective proprietor of Manchester United is inclined to effectuate a transformation Football news Today, 10:23 The prospective proprietor of Manchester United is inclined to effectuate a transformation
Carvajal told how they were able to keep Haaland safe Football news Today, 09:00 Carvajal told how they were able to keep Haaland safe
Mudryk was advised to see a psychologist Football news Today, 02:12 Mudryk was advised to see a psychologist
Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway
It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced Football news Yesterday, 09:10 It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news 13 oct 2023, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:18 Antonio Conte is open to working in Rome or Naples in the future Football news Today, 11:40 Real Madrid is monitoring the younger sibling of Bellingham Football news Today, 11:02 A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar Football news Today, 10:23 The prospective proprietor of Manchester United is inclined to effectuate a transformation Football news Today, 09:38 Tonalí advised Fojoli to patronize an illicit bookmaking establishment Football news Today, 09:00 Carvajal told how they were able to keep Haaland safe Football news Today, 07:30 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another Barcelona star Football news Today, 06:12 Kvaratskhelia spoke about his successes in the national team Football news Today, 05:21 Verratti named the club where he ended his career Football news Today, 04:03 Ronaldo approaches Messi's record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Levante vs. Racing de Ferrol prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023