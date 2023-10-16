A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar

The legendary Croatian national team defender, Dario Srna, has assumed the role of interim head coach for Shakhtar Donetsk, as announced on the club's official website.

"Dario Srna will prepare Shakhtar for upcoming matches as the interim head coach. FC Shakhtar wishes Dario success and victories in his new role," the club stated.

Dario Srna joined Shakhtar in 2003, although he had the opportunity to transfer to Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma, Kaiserslautern, and Kyiv's Dynamo. However, Shakhtar presented the most concrete offer and provided the best contract terms. Srna signed his contract on the same day as Stipe Pletikosa, with whom he had previously played at Hajduk Split.

He made his debut for Shakhtar on July 12, 2003, in a match against Zaporizhia's Metalurh, which ended in an orange-and-black victory. In his first season with the club, he played 29 matches and scored 3 goals, contributing to winning the Ukrainian Cup. This marked his first trophy with the team.

In the Croatian national team, he made his debut in a friendly match against Romania in November 2002. On June 26, 2016, after Croatia's exit from the UEFA Euro 2016, Dario decided to retire from the national team.