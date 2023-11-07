RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction
Rangers Rangers
Europa League 09 nov 2023, 15:00 Rangers - Sparta Prague
-
- : -
International, Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75

Rangers will compete with Sparta as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Europa League group stage. The battle will take place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on November 9 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Rangers


Speaking about the previous season, Rangers, as usual, took silver medals in the Scottish Premiership. That result allowed the team to take part in the qualification for the Champions League. First, it overcame Swiss Servette, and then crashed out of PSV and went to the group stage of the second most important European tournament. Rangers achieved a minimal victory over strong Spanish Betis in the 1st round of the group stage and, as for the 2nd round, it unexpectedly lost to Cypriot Aris. Having played 3 matches of the group stage, the Scottish team shares 2nd place with Czech Sparta.

The state of things in the championship is far from being prefect. “The Blues” have already dropped Celtic by 8 points and are now in their traditional 2nd place. However, “the Gers” have 1 match in hand. It can also be noted that “the Blues” have reached the final of the Scottish League Cup, where they will compete with Aberdeen.

Sparta Prague


The club holds the national record for the number of championship titles. There will be an anniversary of the first such success in 3 years, but it is reasonable to mention that “the Iron Sparta” has been the best both in the hometown and in the country before, practically from the very foundation. Still, they have been relegated to 2nd place in recent years, so they took the first gold since 2014 in the spring.

Speaking about the championship, Sparta is confidently leading after 14 rounds. The team lost only once at the inner arena, but managed to score as many as 37 goals. The beginning of the Europa League was less successful. The Czech club defeated Aris, but lost to the Spanish opponent, Betis, and then shared the points in the match with Rangers at the home arena.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Rangers, having conceded only 2 goals, is unbeaten in 6 matches in a row.
• Sparta failed to score in only 1 out of 19 previous games.
• The opponents met two weeks ago. A goalless draw was recorded in Prague.

Prediction


This will probably be the decisive match for qualifying from the group. The hosts look like slight favourites of the following battle, but the Czech team will also come to Scotland for a positive result. I think the rivals will do their best to win, and I bet on “both teams to score: yes”.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75

