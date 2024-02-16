RU RU NG NG
Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction
Osasuna Osasuna
LaLiga Spain 17 feb 2024, 10:15 Osasuna - Cadiz
-
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Cadiz Cadiz
Among Saturday's matches, we've taken note of the clash between Osasuna and Cadiz. You can find the match prediction for these opponents on our website.

Osasuna

The Pamplona-based team is performing in the current championship at the level of an unpredictable mid-table team, currently occupying the 11th position in La Liga. With a comfortable 12-point gap from the relegation zone, they need not worry about retaining their place in the league. In the last fixture, Osasuna unexpectedly secured an away victory against Real Sociedad with a score of 1-0, aided by fortune as their opponent outplayed them significantly. This success halted a three-match winless streak. It's likely that the team will continue to hover around the middle of the league table.

Cadiz

The season hasn't been favorable for Cadiz so far, as the club is in a deep crisis, resulting in their descent to the relegation zone, specifically the 18th position, with a 3-point gap from the safety of 17th place. In the last match, they suffered a home defeat against Real Betis with a score of 0-2. Cadiz's winless streak is alarming, stretching across 20 matches. Given these circumstances, retaining their league status would be a commendable outcome for the season.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first round, the opponents couldn't determine a winner, drawing 1-1, although Osasuna appeared to have the upper hand.
  • Cadiz boasts the weakest attack in the league, scoring only 15 goals in 24 encounters.
  • Osasuna's performance at home has been inconsistent, with 4 wins, 5 losses, and three draws.

Osasuna vs Cadiz Prediction

The hosts are rightfully favored in this encounter, although the odds on them are gradually increasing. Osasuna will aim to take the initiative, while Cadiz will rely on counterattacks, likely creating few scoring opportunities. We anticipate a dull match from the opponents, thus we opt for a bet on the total goals being under 2.5.

