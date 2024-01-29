Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the 22nd round of the English Premier League, there will be a match between Nottingham and Arsenal. The meeting will take place at the City Ground on Tuesday, January 30, with the kick-off scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time.

Nottingham Forest

The team has performed quite well in recent Premier League matches. Forest has successively defeated Newcastle and Manchester United, but in the last away game, they lost to Brentford. In their recent match, Nottingham couldn't secure a win against Bristol City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, resulting in an additional fixture against this Championship representative.

Arsenal

After a draw with Liverpool in the Premier League, Arteta's team played four consecutive matches in London. The team suffered three consecutive defeats to West Ham, Fulham, and was eliminated from the FA Cup by Liverpool. In the last game, Arsenal seemed to have regained form, crushing Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

Nottingham has won only three home games this season.

Arsenal has been unable to win in their last four away games.

In the previous six matches between these teams, the hosts emerged victorious.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal has been unconvincing in away games, while Nottingham occasionally defeats top opponents on their home turf. Therefore, I suggest placing a bet on both teams scoring.