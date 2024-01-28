Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game Win Aston Villa Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Aston Villa will host Newcastle at their home ground, Villa Park. The match forecast has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa stands out as the main sensation of the current Premier League season. Under the management of Unai Emery, the team has defeated Manchester City and Arsenal, currently holding the fourth position in the table with 43 points. They trail the Birmingham-based leaders by only 5 points. However, Aston Villa has faced a slight setback lately, securing 5 points in the last 4 matches. In the last league fixture, Aston Villa played to a 0-0 draw against Everton away. In the FA Cup Round of 32, Emery's team also played a 0-0 draw against Chelsea, indicating a replay in the future.

Newcastle

Six defeats and 1 victory in the last 7 matches of the English Premier League! Newcastle, heavily affected by injuries, is undergoing a true crisis. Eddie Howe's team currently sits in the tenth position and has practically said goodbye to the chances of qualifying for European competitions through the league. The situation is somewhat alleviated by the FA Cup, where the "Magpies" overcame Fulham over the weekend with a 2-0 victory. In the last Premier League game, Newcastle almost secured points against Manchester City but conceded two goals in the final stages, ultimately losing 2-3.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first round, Newcastle defeated Aston Villa 5-1 – the biggest defeat under Unai Emery's tenure as the head coach of this team.

Throughout the history of their rivalry, Newcastle holds the advantage in victories: 50 to 38.

Match prediction for Aston Villa vs. Newcastle

Aston Villa displays incredible strength in home matches this season and faces no serious squad issues. Therefore, we predict their victory in this game.