Luton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Dillan George
Luton Luton
Premier League England 30 jan 2024, 14:45 Luton - Brighton
England, Luton, Kenilworth Road
Brighton Brighton
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Luton will grace their home stadium, Kenilworth Road, against Brighton. The match forecast has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Luton

Ahead of the season commencement, the unassuming Luton was prognosticated to occupy an unequivocal last place, and no one believed it could retain its position in the Premier League. However, under the helm of Rob Edwards, the team currently resides in the 18th position, with a mere one-point deficit from the salvific 17th. Noteworthy are Luton's performances in the last four matches: triumphs over Newcastle (1:0) and Sheffield United (3:2), a draw against Burnley (1:1), and a defeat to Chelsea (2:3). On Saturday, Luton snatched victory from Everton (2:1) in the FA Cup, securing a place in the 1/8 finals.

Brighton

Managed by Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton sits comfortably in the seventh position, earnestly contending for a finish within the European competition berths. In recent Premier League encounters, Brighton has played rather unconvincingly, securing goalless draws against West Ham and Wolverhampton. This is notably uncharacteristic for Brighton, given its previous streak of conceding at least one goal in 23 consecutive league matches. However, in the FA Cup's 1/16 finals, Brighton effortlessly dispatched Sheffield United (5:2).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Throughout their history, these teams have clashed on 20 occasions, with Brighton holding a narrow 9-8 lead in victories.

In the first round of this Premier League season, Brighton convincingly overcame Luton with a resounding 4:1 victory.

Prior to the current season, Brighton and Luton had only encountered each other in the lower divisions.

Match Prediction Luton vs. Brighton

Luton has consistently found the net in six consecutive home matches and poses a significant threat from set-pieces. Brighton, recognized for their attacking prowess, has demonstrated an ability to score prolifically against any adversary. Our prediction leans towards both teams finding the back of the net in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62

