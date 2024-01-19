RU RU NG NG KE KE
Lecce vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Lecce vs Juventus prediction
Lecce Lecce
Serie A Italy 21 jan 2024, 14:45 Lecce - Juventus
-
- : -
Italy, Lecce, Stadio Via del Mare
Juventus Juventus
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the 21st round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Lecce and Juventus will take place at Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday, January 21. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Lecce

After a promising start to the current season, Lecce gradually lost confidence and achieved positive results less frequently. The points accumulated in the initial rounds are currently enough to stay afloat. The team is currently in 13th place and has nine drawn matches. Lecce shows a decent defensive game, conceding only 26 goals.

Juventus

Juventus remains the only team in Serie A trying to challenge Inter. Currently, there are only two points between the teams, keeping the intrigue alive. They sit in third place, seven points ahead of Milan in fourth. Under Allegri's guidance, Juventus often plays pragmatic football, not marked by significant scoring efficiency. However, their defense remains stable, with fewer goals conceded than most teams, second only to Inter.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Lecce has not won in the last four games, scoring only one goal during this period.
  • Juventus is on a six-game winning streak and has not lost in 17 matches.
  • Lecce has not defeated Juventus since 2011.

Match Prediction Lecce - Juventus

"La Vecchia Signora" comes to the next match in excellent form and as the favorite. I will place my bet on Juventus to win.

