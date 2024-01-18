Celta vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 21st round of the Spanish football championship, Celta Vigo will host Real Sociedad. The meeting will take place on January 20, 2024 and will bring together teams that do not please fans with results in the domestic arena.

Celta

This week, the Celts sensationally beat Valencia in the Copa del Rey with a score of 3:1 away and reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. Celta played second throughout the match, but achieved a landslide victory.

In the Spanish Championship, things are going very poorly for the team, because they are only two points ahead of the relegation zone and have not yet guaranteed themselves a quiet life.

In the last five championship matches, Celta gained two victories, one defeat and two draws.

Real Sociedad

This week, the Basques played away against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey and won with a score of 2:0, earning a ticket to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Real Sociedad is only in sixth place in the Spanish Championship after last year's success when they qualified for the Champions League.

In the last five matches, Real Sociedad achieved only one victory and one defeat. They are currently on a four-match winless streak.

History of the confrontation

Sociedad have not lost to Celta away from home in their last 4 matches in La Liga. In the first round match, the teams drew 1:1.

Prediction for the match Celta - Real Sociedad

Celta started scoring in every match, which indicates a likely way out of the crisis. The guests are also playing effective football, despite recent failures. I will bet that both teams will score in this meeting.