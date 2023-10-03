Aberdeen vs HJK prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Conference League, Scottish Aberdeen will host Finnish HJK. The meeting will take place on October 5.

Aberdeen

In the first match of the group stage of the third strongest club tournament in Europe, the Scots lost. On the road, they fought against recent Europa League finalist Eintracht, but failed to get a single point. The meeting ended with the victory of the German team with a score of 2:1.

In general, Aberdeen looked good and fans can hope that their idols will be able to compete for first or second place in the group.

In order to maintain a chance of reaching the playoffs, Aberdeen must beat the weakest team in its quartet - Finnish HJK. This will not be easy to do, although the home walls should help the Scottish club.

HJK

In the first round, the Finnish team hosted the more Greek PAOK on their field. The meeting turned out to be very difficult for the visiting team, but they were still able to cling to the victory, winning with a score of 3:2.

The Finnish team is considered the main outsider of the quartet, but the first match of the group stage showed that HJK is not going to give up without a fight.

Most likely, in the match with Aberdeen the Finns will not think about defense and will show spectacular attacking football.

Match prediction

It is very important for the Scots to win such a match, because the other two teams in the group are of a higher class. I assume that at least three goals will be scored here. The bookmakers set a fairly high odds for this event - 1.77, which we will take advantage of.