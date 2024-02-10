In the 16th round match of the Australian Championship between Central Coast Mariners and Sydney, an epic moment unfolded.

At a score of 0:3 in the 29th minute of the first half, the goalkeeper of Central Coast Mariners made a monstrous error, failing to handle the ball near his own goal. With the goal wide open just a few meters away, Sydney's player had nothing left but to score, yet Patrick Wood somehow missed wide of the post in an inexplicable manner.

It's worth noting that this moment was evaluated at 0.98(xG).

In the comments under the video, one of the fans wrote that if there was an equivalent of the Puskas Award for the most epic misses of the season, then Wood should have taken the top prize. Another commentator noted that for Wood, it seems, the left foot is only necessary for walking, as he could have used it to strike instead of relying solely on his right...

VIDEO. When the left foot is reserved solely for walking. A historic miss with 0.98 xG in Australia