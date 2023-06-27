Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023

In the 3rd group stage match of the UEFA Under-21 Championship 2023, the Ukrainian national team drew 2-2 with the Spanish national team.

Ukraine opened the scoring in the closing moments of the first half through Bogdan Vyunnik. In the early stages of the second half, Spain equalized with an own goal by Ivan Zhelizko. In the 81st minute, Georgiy Sudakov put Ukraine ahead with a penalty goal. However, in the 90th minute, Abel Ruiz saved Spain from defeat.

With 7 points, Spain secured first place in Group B. Ukraine also accumulated 7 points but finished in second place due to an inferior goal difference compared to the group leader.

Spain U21 - Ukraine U21: 2-2 (0-1)

Goals: Vyunnik, 43 - 0:1, Zhelizko, 49 (own goal) - 1:1, Sudakov, 81 (penalty) - 1:2, Ruiz, 90 - 2:2

Spain: Agirresabala (Roman, 46), Martinez, Hila, Guillamon, Sanchez, Riquelme, Bernabe, Sanset (Abel Ruiz, 64), Oros, Barrenetxea, Cabello (Antonio Blanco, 63).

Ukraine: Neshcheret, Syrota, Salyuk, Vivcharenko (Syich, 46), Nazarenko, Bragaru (Kashchuk, 63), Krys'kiv (Brazhko, 63), Zhelizko, Ocheretko, Lyakh, Vyunnik.