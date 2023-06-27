EN RU
Main News Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023

Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023

Football news Today, 16:46
Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023 In the 3rd group stage match of the UEFA Under-21 Championship 2023, the Ukrainian national team drew 2-2 with the Spanish national team.

In the 3rd group stage match of the UEFA Under-21 Championship 2023, the Ukrainian national team drew 2-2 with the Spanish national team.

Ukraine opened the scoring in the closing moments of the first half through Bogdan Vyunnik. In the early stages of the second half, Spain equalized with an own goal by Ivan Zhelizko. In the 81st minute, Georgiy Sudakov put Ukraine ahead with a penalty goal. However, in the 90th minute, Abel Ruiz saved Spain from defeat.

With 7 points, Spain secured first place in Group B. Ukraine also accumulated 7 points but finished in second place due to an inferior goal difference compared to the group leader.

Spain U21 - Ukraine U21: 2-2 (0-1)
Goals: Vyunnik, 43 - 0:1, Zhelizko, 49 (own goal) - 1:1, Sudakov, 81 (penalty) - 1:2, Ruiz, 90 - 2:2

Spain: Agirresabala (Roman, 46), Martinez, Hila, Guillamon, Sanchez, Riquelme, Bernabe, Sanset (Abel Ruiz, 64), Oros, Barrenetxea, Cabello (Antonio Blanco, 63).

Ukraine: Neshcheret, Syrota, Salyuk, Vivcharenko (Syich, 46), Nazarenko, Bragaru (Kashchuk, 63), Krys'kiv (Brazhko, 63), Zhelizko, Ocheretko, Lyakh, Vyunnik.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Spain U21 Ukraine U21 EURO U21
Popular news
Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer Football news Today, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner Football news Today, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner
"Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend Football news Today, 13:24 "Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend
"Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend Football news Yesterday, 16:33 "Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend
Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender Football news 25 june 2023, 14:14 Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship Football news 24 june 2023, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:03 Named the second finalist of the preliminary round of the Champions League Football news Today, 16:55 Tottenham close to signing England midfielder Football news Today, 16:51 Croatia failed to defeat Romania in the match of the European Youth Championship Football news Today, 16:46 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023 Football news Today, 16:42 Ukrainian Lunin made a decision on his future at Real Madrid Football news Today, 16:30 Tottenham announce signing of Italian goalkeeper Football news Today, 16:15 The Brazilian club has extended the lease of midfielder Kyiv “Dynamo” Football news Today, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer Football news Today, 15:42 Tottenham Hotspur respond to Bayern's big offer for Kane Football news Today, 15:30 West Ham respond to Man City's huge offer for Declan Rice
Sport Predictions
Football 28 june 2023 Czech Republic vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 England vs Germany predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Switzerland vs France predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Italy vs Norway predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Internacional vs Independiente Medellin predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Racing Avellaneda vs Ñublense predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Corinthians vs Liverpool Montevideo predictions and betting tips Football 28 june 2023 Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023