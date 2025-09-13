RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news The Pirates have already rejected three offers! Mofokeng's desired destination revealed

Pirates star eyes move to a top European league
Football news Today, 16:59
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The Pirates have already rejected three offers! Mofokeng's desired destination revealed Photo: x.com/SpheleleZN

Orlando Pirates’ rising star Relebohile Mofokeng remains with the squad despite massive global interest. The South African club has turned down three major bids totaling 87.8 million rand.

According to The South African, Saudi side Al-Ettifaq tabled an offer of around 26.9 million rand, MLS outfit Minnesota United proposed 34.9 million, while Russian club Akron from Tolyatti put forward 26 million. All three transfer bids were swiftly rejected.

The club’s decision is driven by footballing ambitions rather than financial incentives. Mofokeng himself is in no rush to leave Orlando, aiming instead for a move to one of Europe's elite leagues—La Liga, the Eredivisie, Ligue 1, or the Belgian Jupiler Pro League—which could serve as a springboard to the English Premier League.

Additionally, the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup could further boost Mofokeng’s profile, potentially increasing his transfer value ahead of an overseas move.

