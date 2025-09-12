RU RU ES ES FR FR
Development is worth more than money! Relebohile Mofokeng rejects offer from Russian league

Even big money couldn't sway him.
Football news Today, 05:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mofokeng with the award for best player of the match https://x.com/Makonco_M

The player is aiming for a move to a top European league.

Details: According to well-known journalist Sinethemba Makonco, 20-year-old Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng received an offer from Russia's Akron Tolyatti, but he flatly turned down the move.

The source reports that the Russian club was ready to pay $1.5 million (26 million rand), but both the Pirates and the player himself insisted that the transfer was out of the question.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Mofokeng had drawn interest this summer from clubs such as Al-Ettifaq, Maccabi Haifa, Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Minnesota United.

According to Transfermarkt, Mofokeng's market value is estimated at €1.6 million.

Reminder: A bizarre situation! Fake Orbit College account issues apology to Monnapule Saleng, but the club denies any involvement

