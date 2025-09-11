A bizarre situation! Fake Orbit College account issues apology to Monnapule Saleng, but the club denies any involvement

A situation that's both funny and a little bit sad.

The club’s management had to step in to address the situation.

Details: Football club Orbit College appeared to have issued an apology to Monnapule Saleng after head coach Pogiso Mahoye publicly criticized him.

Following one of the matches, the Orbit coach stated that the team played better without him. He remarked that without Saleng, the squad—especially the younger players—performed at a higher level, whereas his presence on the field brought the overall game down. These comments sparked outrage among fans, who felt that such remarks insulted the player and were unprofessional coming from the coach.

Today, a statement was published on one of Orbit College’s pages, describing Saleng as a good player—words that essentially amounted to an apology:

"Dear Fans, Supporters, and the Football Community, "We at Orbit College FC wish to address recent comments made by our coach regarding the performance of our player, Monnapule Saleng. We recognize that these remarks, shared last week on social media, have caused concern and disappointment among our fans, stakeholders, and the wider football community. "We sincerely apologize for the unintended distress caused by these comments. Our intention is always to foster a positive and supportive environment for all our players, who work tirelessly to represent our club with pride and dedication. Monnapule Saleng is a valued member of our team, and we deeply regret any impression that his contributions have been undervalued or unfairly criticized. "As a club, we are committed to supporting our players’ growth and well-being, both on and off the field. We acknowledge that public statements must be made with care to avoid misinterpretation or harm. Moving forward, we will take steps to ensure more thoughtful communication and continue to focus on unity, respect, and constructive dialogue within our team. "We are in discussions with all involved parties, including Monnapule, to address this matter internally and ensure that our shared goals remain at the forefront. We ask for your understanding and continued support as we work to strengthen our team and uphold the values that define Orbit College FC. "Thank you for standing by us, and we look forward to demonstrating our commitment through our actions on and off the pitch. “Sincerely, Orbit College FC Management”.

However, it later emerged that this statement was posted by a fake team account. Orbit College officials said they knew nothing about the page and clarified that no apology had been made to Saleng, urging fans to trust only the club’s official resources.

