RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury

Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury

Pirates head coach sheds light on the player's absence.
Football news Today, 02:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury https://x.com/FARPostZA

The recovery timeline remains unknown.

Details: After a narrow victory over Orbit College FC in the Betway Premier League on Tuesday night, Pirates fans began to wonder about the whereabouts of the team's star prodigy, Relebohile Mofokeng, who was left out of the squad and watched the match from the stands.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou revealed that Mofokeng has suffered an injury:

"As for Rele, unfortunately, I need to discuss this with my medical department. They informed me that he is not available for selection for this match.

But we still do not have the full details from the examination he needs to undergo. Hopefully, it's nothing serious, because we really need him." said Ouaddou.

In recent days, Mofokeng has been linked with a potential transfer to Major League Soccer side Minnesota United.

According to Transfermarkt, Relebohile Mofokeng's market value is estimated at 1.6 million euros.

Reminder: Venues revealed for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Orbit College Orbit College Schedule Orbit College News Orbit College Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why Football news Yesterday, 14:17 Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why
Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 26, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 10:58 Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 26, 2025
Venues revealed for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch Football news Yesterday, 09:50 Venues revealed for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch
Déjà vu in South Africa. The MTN8 Cup finalists are set Football news 23 aug 2025, 13:55 Déjà vu in South Africa. The MTN8 Cup finalists are set
Fourth straight final! Sipho Chaine leads Pirates past Sundowns in MTN8 Cup semifinal Football news 23 aug 2025, 11:28 Fourth straight final! Sipho Chaine leads Pirates past Sundowns in MTN8 Cup semifinal
Sebelebele becomes the new Pirates leader: The symbolic team of Matchday 3 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news 21 aug 2025, 05:30 Sebelebele becomes the new Pirates leader: The symbolic team of Matchday 3 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Related Tournament News
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4 Football news Yesterday, 15:27 Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 27, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 14:48 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 27, 2025
Emblem of Mamelodi Sundowns. Football news 21 aug 2025, 12:29 Everything must be by the book! Mamelodi Sundowns respond to Ribeiro's legal threats with lawsuits
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 3 Football news 20 aug 2025, 15:28 Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 3
Time to return! Khalil Ben Youssef reveals when Nasreddine Nabi will rejoin Chiefs Football news 20 aug 2025, 06:34 Time to return! Khalil Ben Youssef reveals when Nasreddine Nabi will rejoin Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 20, 2025 Football news 19 aug 2025, 16:46 Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 20, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores