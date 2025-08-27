Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury

The recovery timeline remains unknown.

Details: After a narrow victory over Orbit College FC in the Betway Premier League on Tuesday night, Pirates fans began to wonder about the whereabouts of the team's star prodigy, Relebohile Mofokeng, who was left out of the squad and watched the match from the stands.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou revealed that Mofokeng has suffered an injury:

"As for Rele, unfortunately, I need to discuss this with my medical department. They informed me that he is not available for selection for this match. But we still do not have the full details from the examination he needs to undergo. Hopefully, it's nothing serious, because we really need him." said Ouaddou.

In recent days, Mofokeng has been linked with a potential transfer to Major League Soccer side Minnesota United.

According to Transfermarkt, Relebohile Mofokeng's market value is estimated at 1.6 million euros.

