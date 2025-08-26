RU RU ES ES FR FR
Venues revealed for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch

This stadium has hosted it before.
Football news Today, 09:50
Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch have booked their places in the MTN8 final, and discussions are now underway regarding the host venue.

Details: According to iDiski Times, this year’s final could be staged either at the Moses Mabhida Stadium or the Mbombela Stadium, both in contention to host the showpiece.

Last year’s final was held at Moses Mabhida. In that edition, Orlando Pirates also faced Stellenbosch, with the Buccaneers claiming a 3–1 victory. Pirates have won the last three consecutive MTN8 titles.

Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates will contest the trophy on September 13. The Buccaneers are chasing a historic fourth title in a row, while Stellenbosch are still looking to lift their first-ever MTN8 Cup.

Reminder: Pirates head coach Abdesslam Ouaddou recently addressed rumours regarding a fresh offer for Mofokeng.

