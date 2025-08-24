RU RU ES ES FR FR
Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Orlando Pirates
26 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Orbit College
Orbit College Orbit College Schedule Orbit College News Orbit College Transfers
On August 26, 2025, the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg will host the fourth round of the South African Premier Division, where Orlando Pirates will face off against newly-promoted Orbit College.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • This is the first official meeting between Orlando Pirates and Orbit College.

  • Orlando Pirates are one of South Africa's most decorated clubs, multiple-time national champions and regular participants in African club tournaments.

  • Orbit College are making their debut in the South African Premier Division, having earned promotion from the National First Division.

  • Orbit College's home ground does not yet meet top-flight standards, forcing the team to play many matches away from home.

  • Orlando Pirates have won the majority of their home games against Premier Division debutants over the past five seasons.

Match preview:

This will be the first-ever official encounter between these two teams. Orlando Pirates bring significant top-flight experience to the table and enter the match as clear favourites, even though their start to the season has been inconsistent. Orbit College are still adjusting to the rigours of elite competition but have already shown real fighting spirit. Analysts are tipping an Orlando Pirates win, but expect a cautious affair, likely with few goals and the home side holding the edge.

Probable lineups:

  • Orlando Pirates: Chaine, Selebebele, Seeema, Mbokazi, Hotto, Nduli, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Maswanganyi, Appollis, Magkopa.

  • Orbit College: Moerane, Sethodi, Ngiba, Nhlapo, Jingana, Thibedi, Potsana, Matsemela, Saleng, Koapend, Mabele.

Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College prediction:

Orlando Pirates boast a stronger squad, top-level experience, and the backing of their home crowd. They have a strong track record against Premier Division newcomers and know how to grind out results even in tough matches. Orbit College are still adapting to the demands of top-flight football, giving Pirates a clear advantage and a high probability of victory. My prediction: Orlando Pirates to win (odds 1.5).

