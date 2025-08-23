RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Fulham vs Manchester United: Who will claim their first victory of the new season?

Fulham vs Manchester United: Who will claim their first victory of the new season?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Fulham vs Manchester United prediction Getty Images
Fulham
Fulham Fulham Schedule Fulham News Fulham Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
24 aug 2025, 11:30
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Manchester United
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Sunday, August 24, the second round of the English Premier League brings us a clash between Fulham and Manchester United. The match is set to kick off at 17:30 Central European Time.

Fulham vs Manchester United: Match preview

Fulham finished last season in 11th place, collecting 54 points in 38 rounds. During the off-season, the team played three friendlies and won all of them. The squad was bolstered by several new signings. In the opening round, Fulham traveled to Brighton and snatched a 1-1 draw, netting the equalizer in the 90+7th minute.

Manchester United kicked off the new Premier League campaign with a defeat. At Old Trafford, they hosted Arsenal and conceded the only goal as early as the 13th minute. Although the Red Devils had several chances to score, they failed to convert. Over the summer, the club strengthened with a number of high-profile additions, including Benjamin Šeško from Leipzig. In preseason, Manchester United played five friendlies and remained unbeaten: three wins and two draws.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Fulham are unbeaten in four consecutive matches: three wins and one draw.
  • Manchester United have lost just once in their last seven outings.
  • Fulham have scored at least once in each of their last four games.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Fulham defeated Manchester United on penalties.

Probable lineups

  • Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Bassey; Berge, Lukić; Traoré, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz.
  • Manchester United: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.

Prediction

Neither side has tasted victory so far. In this fixture, both Fulham and Manchester United will be eager to secure their first win of the season. My prediction: both teams to score. The odds for this outcome are 1.65.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League Today, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham: Can City defeat Tottenham on home turf? Manchester City Odds: 1.5 Tottenham Recommended 1xBet
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Union Berlin – Stuttgart: Who will kick off the new Bundesliga season with a win? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 23 August 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.84 Augsburg Bet now Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Bayer vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 23, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.97 Hoffenheim Recommended Mostbet
Sassuolo vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 SSC Napoli Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs Auxerre prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 13:00 Nice vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.79 Auxerre Bet now 1xBet
AC Milan vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Milan vs Cremonese: Will Milan kick off the new Serie A season with a win? AC Milan Odds: 1.77 Cremonese Recommended Melbet
Roma vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Roma vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Roma Odds: 1.91 Bologna Bet now Mostbet
Lyon vs Metz prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 15:05 Lyon vs Metz prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 23, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Metz Bet now 1xBet
Levante vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Levante vs Barcelona: Another convincing win for Barcelona? Levante Odds: 1.82 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
DC United vs Inter Miami CF prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 D.C. United vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 DC United Odds: 1.92 Inter Miami CF Bet now Mostbet
Everton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Everton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Everton Odds: 1.82 Brighton Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores