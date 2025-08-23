Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Sunday, August 24, the second round of the English Premier League brings us a clash between Fulham and Manchester United. The match is set to kick off at 17:30 Central European Time.

Fulham vs Manchester United: Match preview

Fulham finished last season in 11th place, collecting 54 points in 38 rounds. During the off-season, the team played three friendlies and won all of them. The squad was bolstered by several new signings. In the opening round, Fulham traveled to Brighton and snatched a 1-1 draw, netting the equalizer in the 90+7th minute.

Manchester United kicked off the new Premier League campaign with a defeat. At Old Trafford, they hosted Arsenal and conceded the only goal as early as the 13th minute. Although the Red Devils had several chances to score, they failed to convert. Over the summer, the club strengthened with a number of high-profile additions, including Benjamin Šeško from Leipzig. In preseason, Manchester United played five friendlies and remained unbeaten: three wins and two draws.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

Fulham are unbeaten in four consecutive matches: three wins and one draw.

Manchester United have lost just once in their last seven outings.

Fulham have scored at least once in each of their last four games.

In their most recent head-to-head, Fulham defeated Manchester United on penalties.

Probable lineups

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Bassey; Berge, Lukić; Traoré, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz.

Manchester United: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.

Prediction

Neither side has tasted victory so far. In this fixture, both Fulham and Manchester United will be eager to secure their first win of the season. My prediction: both teams to score. The odds for this outcome are 1.65.