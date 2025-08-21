RU RU ES ES FR FR
Staying with the team? Ouaddou comments on the future of Relebohile Mofokeng

No transfer after all?
Football news Today, 02:09
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
This summer, Relebohile Mofokeng has been at the center of numerous transfer rumors, and once again Orlando Pirates’ head coach was asked about the situation.

Details: Following the team’s latest match, Pirates boss Abdesslam Ouaddou addressed speculation about a fresh offer for Mofokeng. According to the coach, he had no knowledge of any such move and hadn’t had time to follow the news.

Quote: “What I know is that Rele is with us, he did well, that means he is with us, and I hope he [stays] with us,” Ouaddou stated.

Orlando Pirates defeated Stellenbosch 1–0 in the third round of the Betway Championship, registering their first league victory of the season.

Reminder: The 20-year-old South African wonderkid from Orlando Pirates, Relebohile Mofokeng, has been strongly linked with a potential move to MLS.

