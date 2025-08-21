Staying with the team? Ouaddou comments on the future of Relebohile Mofokeng
This summer, Relebohile Mofokeng has been at the center of numerous transfer rumors, and once again Orlando Pirates’ head coach was asked about the situation.
Details: Following the team’s latest match, Pirates boss Abdesslam Ouaddou addressed speculation about a fresh offer for Mofokeng. According to the coach, he had no knowledge of any such move and hadn’t had time to follow the news.
Quote: “What I know is that Rele is with us, he did well, that means he is with us, and I hope he [stays] with us,” Ouaddou stated.
Orlando Pirates defeated Stellenbosch 1–0 in the third round of the Betway Championship, registering their first league victory of the season.
Reminder: The 20-year-old South African wonderkid from Orlando Pirates, Relebohile Mofokeng, has been strongly linked with a potential move to MLS.