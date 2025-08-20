RU RU ES ES FR FR
Relebohile Mofokeng could become Messi's rival. There is an offer from an MLS team

The team already has another South African player.
Football news Today, 02:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Relebohile Mofokeng vs Al Ahli Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

A pretty decent sum is on the table.

Details: According to Transfermarkt journalist Sahil Ebrahim, 20-year-old South African wonderkid from Orlando Pirates, Relebohile Mofokeng, could soon be heading to MLS.

Reports suggest that the Pirates have received a transfer offer from Minnesota United, who are ready to put up around 2 million euros plus additional bonuses for both the player and the club.

Already at Minnesota is Mofokeng's compatriot Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who joined the club in 2022 from Maritzburg United. This could be a decisive factor in Mofokeng's decision-making process.

At the moment, negotiations between the parties are ongoing.

Reminder: Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: match kick-off time, where to watch, live stream – August 20, 2025.

