Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 20, 2025

Football news Today, 16:46
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 20, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates

Orlando Pirates will host Stellenbosch in the third round of the Betway Championship. Here’s all the information on where and when to watch the clash.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: what you need to know about the match

The Pirates have endured a poor start to the new Betway Championship season. They fell 0–1 to Sekhukhune United in the opener and then suffered a narrow 1–2 defeat to Marumo Gallants in the second round. Zero points from two games leaves them sitting 15th in the table. Their MTN8 campaign, however, has been far more promising: a 2–0 quarterfinal victory over Polokwane City followed by a 1–1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the semifinal.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, are also still searching for their first league win. They lost 0–2 to Kaizer Chiefs in their opener before drawing 1–1 with Magezi in the second round. In the MTN8, though, Stellenbosch have impressed. They edged AmaZulu 3–2 after extra time in the quarterfinals and went on to beat Sekhukhune 2–0 in the first leg of their semifinal.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: when and where will the match take place?

The third-round Betway Championship fixture between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch will be played on Wednesday, August 20, with kickoff at 19:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:00

  • New York 13:00

  • Panama 13:00

  • Toronto 13:00

  • Port of Spain 14:00

  • London 18:00

  • Yaoundé 19:00

  • Abuja 19:00

  • Cape Town 0:00

  • New Delhi 22:30

  • Sydney 03:00

  • Kiribati 05:00

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch: where to watch the match online?

The first-round clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

