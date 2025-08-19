RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction Photo: nigeriasoccernet.com / Author unknown
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
20 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch Schedule Stellenbosch News Stellenbosch Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Wednesday at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, the South African Premier Division brings together two sides still searching for their first win of the new season: Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch. Here's a value bet on goals in this intriguing clash.

Match preview

The Pirates have had a disappointing start to the campaign, far from what their fans expected. After back-to-back league defeats (0-1 to Sekhukhune and 1-2 to Gallants), they sit 14th in the table with zero points. In the MTN8 Cup, they managed a 1-1 home draw with Mamelodi Sundowns. Clearly, the team is still trying to find its rhythm after last year's marathon season, where they finished runners-up and reached the CAF Champions League semifinals.

At their home ground, Orlando, they usually dominate, but a four-game winless streak is cause for concern. The main issue is a lack of firepower: just one goal scored in two league games. If they fail to improve their attack in this match, they risk remaining rooted to the bottom of the table.

The visitors have started a bit more confidently, but they're still far from their best. In the opening rounds, the Stellies lost to Kaizer Chiefs (0-2) and drew with Marumo Gallants (1-1). However, in the MTN8 Cup, they've shown a different level—winning the first semifinal against Sekhukhune (2-0) and now preparing for the return leg.

Last season, Stellenbosch finished third in the league and continue to cement their status as ambitious mid-table regulars. Yet, their away form is shaky—they are winless in their last three league matches on the road. Still, it's worth noting that it was right here in Johannesburg where they earned a valuable win over Orlando last season (1-0).

Probable lineups

  • Orlando Pirates: Chaine S., Mashiloane T., Simba L., Mbokazi M., Hotto D., Maswanganyi P., Nduli, S. Mariko A., Moremi T., Radiopane B., Appollis O.
  • Stellenbosch: Stephens S., Barnes S., Stanic H., Moloisane T., Mdaka O., Titus D., Butsaka K., Khiba T., Fili L., Nku L., De Jong A.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In five of Orlando Pirates' last six league matches, there have been "under 2.5 goals".
  • Stellenbosch have failed to score in three of their last five league games.
  • Both league encounters between these teams last season saw fewer than three goals scored.

Prediction

Both teams are not in top form and are likely to prioritize caution. Orlando are still struggling in front of goal, while Stellenbosch tend to play conservatively away from home. Given the head-to-head stats and current form, the best value is on "Total under 2.0" goals at odds of 1.70.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction Saudi Super Cup 19 aug 2025, 08:00 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025 Al Nassr Odds: 1.57 Al-Ittihad Recommended Melbet
National Bank vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 19 aug 2025, 11:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.8 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 19 aug 2025, 11:00 Farko vs El-Gaish prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 19, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.57 Tala'ea El Gaish Bet now Mostbet
Sudan vs Senegal prediction African Nations Championship 19 aug 2025, 13:00 Sudan vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.5 Senegal Recommended Mostbet
Chippa United vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership 19 aug 2025, 13:30 Chippa United vs TS Galaxy: Will either side claim their first win of the season? Chippa United Odds: 1.61 TS Galaxy Bet now Mostbet
Durban City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership 19 aug 2025, 13:30 Durban City – Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Durban City Odds: 2.2 Lamontville Golden Arrows Bet now 1xBet
Siwelele vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 19 aug 2025, 13:30 Sivelele vs Polokwane prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.71 Polokwane City Recommended 1xBet
Ismaily SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 19 aug 2025, 14:00 Ismaily vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 19 August 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 2.1 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now Mostbet
Al Masry SC vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 19 aug 2025, 14:00 Al-Masry vs Pyramids: will Al-Masry continue their winning streak? Al Masry SC Odds: 1.72 Pyramids FC Bet now Melbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 19 aug 2025, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge: Who will take the upper hand in the first Champions League qualifying match? Rangers Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Recommended Mostbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 19 aug 2025, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 19, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.66 Club Brugge Bet now Melbet
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 19 aug 2025, 15:00 Ferencváros vs Qarabağ prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 August 2025 Ferencvaros Odds: 1.5 Qarabag FK Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores