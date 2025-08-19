Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Wednesday at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, the South African Premier Division brings together two sides still searching for their first win of the new season: Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch. Here's a value bet on goals in this intriguing clash.

Match preview

The Pirates have had a disappointing start to the campaign, far from what their fans expected. After back-to-back league defeats (0-1 to Sekhukhune and 1-2 to Gallants), they sit 14th in the table with zero points. In the MTN8 Cup, they managed a 1-1 home draw with Mamelodi Sundowns. Clearly, the team is still trying to find its rhythm after last year's marathon season, where they finished runners-up and reached the CAF Champions League semifinals.

At their home ground, Orlando, they usually dominate, but a four-game winless streak is cause for concern. The main issue is a lack of firepower: just one goal scored in two league games. If they fail to improve their attack in this match, they risk remaining rooted to the bottom of the table.

The visitors have started a bit more confidently, but they're still far from their best. In the opening rounds, the Stellies lost to Kaizer Chiefs (0-2) and drew with Marumo Gallants (1-1). However, in the MTN8 Cup, they've shown a different level—winning the first semifinal against Sekhukhune (2-0) and now preparing for the return leg.

Last season, Stellenbosch finished third in the league and continue to cement their status as ambitious mid-table regulars. Yet, their away form is shaky—they are winless in their last three league matches on the road. Still, it's worth noting that it was right here in Johannesburg where they earned a valuable win over Orlando last season (1-0).

Probable lineups

Orlando Pirates: Chaine S., Mashiloane T., Simba L., Mbokazi M., Hotto D., Maswanganyi P., Nduli, S. Mariko A., Moremi T., Radiopane B., Appollis O.

Stellenbosch: Stephens S., Barnes S., Stanic H., Moloisane T., Mdaka O., Titus D., Butsaka K., Khiba T., Fili L., Nku L., De Jong A.

Match facts and head-to-head

In five of Orlando Pirates' last six league matches, there have been "under 2.5 goals " .

. Stellenbosch have failed to score in three of their last five league games.

Both league encounters between these teams last season saw fewer than three goals scored.

Prediction

Both teams are not in top form and are likely to prioritize caution. Orlando are still struggling in front of goal, while Stellenbosch tend to play conservatively away from home. Given the head-to-head stats and current form, the best value is on "Total under 2.0" goals at odds of 1.70.