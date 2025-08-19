RU RU ES ES FR FR
Amazulu vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
AmaZulu
20 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Marumo Gallants
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On August 20, 2025, at the Princess Magog Stadium in Durban, the third round of the South African Premier League will see AmaZulu host Marumo Gallants. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

AmaZulu kicked off the league campaign with a win, but stumbled in the second round, losing 0-2 to title favorites Mamelodi Sundowns. Arthur Zwane’s side have collected three points and currently sit mid-table. Their home form remains a strength, already securing a narrow 1-0 victory in the opening round and showing solid defensive organization.

However, attacking issues are clear: just one goal in two matches underlines the need for greater firepower. The coach emphasizes disciplined defending and rapid transitions, a style that could pay off against a side that likes to take the initiative.

Marumo Gallants have made a much brighter start, notching up two wins from their opening two games. Last time out, they edged Orlando Pirates 2-1, displaying attacking courage and the ability to finish off their opponents. With six points, they sit in the top three, a fair reflection of their performances so far.

Alexandre Lafitte’s team play dynamic football, pressing high and breaking forward at speed. Four goals in two rounds show their attacking prowess, but two goals conceded suggest the backline is not yet watertight. Gallants arrive in Durban brimming with confidence, but face a real test against a side adept at capitalizing on mistakes.

Probable lineups

  • Amazulu: Johnson D., Radebe N., Allan K., Phyllis T., Mtetwa S., Hanamub R., Mashigo T., Zungu B., Hlangabeza S., Ekstein H., Ngwenya T.
  • Marumo Gallants: Arubi V., Ncube S., Sikhhosana M., Chabatsane M., Mabotja L., Mpambaniso M., Sithole S., Nhlapo S., Msendami D., Mabuza B., Khumalo M.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their most recent meeting, AmaZulu beat Marumo Gallants 2-0.
  • Across the last five encounters: AmaZulu have 2 wins, there have been 2 draws, and Gallants claimed 1 victory.
  • AmaZulu have scored just one goal in their first two matches, while Gallants have found the net four times.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match with contrasting moods: Gallants are riding a wave of success, while AmaZulu are looking to bounce back from disappointment. The hosts will likely play cautiously and seek opportunities on the counter, while the visitors will try to impose their attacking style once again. Considering the home advantage and head-to-head stats, backing "AmaZulu to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.55 looks like a solid bet.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores