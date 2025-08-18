RU RU ES ES FR FR
Fenerbahçe vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Fenerbahce vs Benfica prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
20 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Istanbul, Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
On August 20, 2025, at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul, Fenerbahçe will host Benfica in the first leg of the 2025/26 Champions League qualification playoff round. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The Turkish side advanced past Feyenoord after a stunning comeback: having lost the away leg, they demolished their rivals 5-2 at home. Fenerbahçe have been playing high-scoring football and have now found the net in seven consecutive Champions League games. Moreover, they remain unbeaten at home in Istanbul across their last eight UCL matches, making them a formidable force on their own turf.

However, their defense has shown vulnerability: for the first time in years, the club has conceded two goals in back-to-back matches. While the attack, spearheaded by En-Nesyri and Duran, continues to impress, the back line needs to stay focused — especially against an opponent with clinical finishing. The outcome of the first leg will largely depend on whether the hosts can strike a balance between offense and defense.

The Portuguese outfit cruised past Nice, winning both legs 2-0. Benfica are traditionally attack-minded and rarely leave the pitch without scoring — only once in their last eight matches have they failed to find the net. On top of that, the club has valuable experience from regularly featuring in the Champions League group stage over the past four seasons.

Nevertheless, the Eagles haven’t always been watertight away from home: they’ve conceded in eight of their last eleven road games. Even with a solid backline led by Otamendi, mistakes can happen, and Fenerbahçe’s high tempo could pose a real test. On the other hand, Benfica’s attack — featuring Pavlidis and Schjelderup — has what it takes to challenge any defense, promising an open and entertaining contest.

Probable lineups

  • Fenerbahçe: Egribayat – Müldür, Škriniar, Osterwolde, Semedo – Brown, Fred, Amrabat, Szymański – Duran, En-Nesyri
  • Benfica: Trubin – Silva, Dahl, Otamendi, Dedić – Ríos, Aursnes, Barrenechea – Schjelderup, Pavlidis, Ivanović

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Fenerbahçe are unbeaten at home in the Champions League for eight matches in a row.
  • Benfica have won 6 of their last 8 away games in this competition.
  • The Portuguese side have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 19 Champions League away fixtures.

Prediction

Both teams boast powerful attacking lines but aren’t always reliable at the back. Fenerbahçe are traditionally strong at home, but Benfica know how to score on the road and will certainly look to play on the front foot. The chances of both sides finding the net are high, and much will depend on who converts their chances. Our pick: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.60.

