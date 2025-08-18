Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 3

This week brings the matches of the new, third round of the Betway Championship, taking place over two days, August 19–20.

On Tuesday, August 19, the majority of fixtures—five matches—will be played. Orbit College will host Sekhukhune United, while Kaizer Chiefs face Richards Bay, and Durban City will take on Golden Arrows.

On Wednesday, August 20, three more third-round matches will take place. Orlando Pirates will host Stellenbosch, Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Magesi, and Marumo Gallants visit AmaZulu.

Our team has prepared a full schedule, results, and the league table for the new round of the Betway Championship.

All match times are CET.

Betway Championship. Third Round

August 19

19:30 Sivelele – Polokwane City

19:30 Orbit College – Sekhukhune United

19:30 Kaizer Chiefs – Richards Bay

19:30 Durban City – Golden Arrows

19:30 Chippa United – TS Galaxy

August 20

19:30 Orlando Pirates – Stellenbosch

19:30 Magesi – Mamelodi Sundowns

19:30 AmaZulu – Marumo Gallants

Betway Championship. League Table