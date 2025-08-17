RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025

19 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On August 19, 2025, as part of the third round of the South African Premier League, Kaizer Chiefs will face Richards Bay. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the bet for the winner of this clash.

Kaizer Chiefs

In recent years, Kaizer Chiefs have not shone in the league and haven't climbed into the medal zone for a long time—their last title dates back to the 2014/15 season. Last season, the team finished only 9th, far behind the top three, but managed to delight their fans with a long-awaited success—winning the South African Cup after defeating Orlando Pirates in the final. That trophy was their first in 11 years.

The club was active during the offseason, though their friendlies were disappointing: just one win alongside four losses and one draw. However, Kaizer Chiefs started the league campaign with a bang—first defeating last season's bronze medalist Stellenbosch 2-0 away, and then edging Polokwane City 1-0 at home. The team now tops the league table with a maximum six points from two rounds.

Despite a loss in March when Richards Bay unexpectedly came out on top, Kaizer Chiefs are far more confident at home and have a clear advantage. Three wins in their last four matches, and twice they kept a clean sheet.

Richards Bay

Richards Bay have shown noticeable improvement compared to the season before last. Back then, they battled for survival and finished just 15th, but last season the club managed to secure eighth place, holding steady in mid-table and avoiding a nerve-wracking finish. They were a comfortable six points above the relegation zone, but a full fifteen shy of the leading trio.

The new season has started poorly: two losses in two rounds. First, they fell 1-2 at home to Marumo Gallants, then narrowly lost 0-1 away to Golden Arrows.

Head-to-head encounters with Kaizer Chiefs have been almost evenly matched. In the last seven meetings, there have been no draws: four wins for Kaizer, three for Richards Bay. Notably, Richards Bay have had the upper hand in two of the last three games, mostly thanks to their home form. Scoring remains low in these clashes—only two out of seven matches saw over 2.5 goals, and just twice did both teams get on the scoresheet. Four times out of seven, a minimal 1-0 scoreline decided the outcome either way.

Probable lineups

  • Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen, McCarthy, Inacio Miguel, Monyane, Cross, Mtetwa, Cele, Shabalala, Lilepo, Duba, Sirino.
  • Richards Bay: Salim, Mntungwa, Mabua, Mcineka, Nkazimulo, Mthethwa, Mthembu, Gumede, Zikhali, Thikazi, Mahala.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Kaizer Chiefs are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 5 of Kaizer Chiefs’ last 6 matches have ended with under 2.5 total goals.
  • Richards Bay have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 3 of Richards Bay's last 4 away matches ended with under 2.5 total goals.
  • Kaizer Chiefs have won 3 of their last 4 home head-to-head meetings.
  • 5 of the last 6 head-to-head matches ended with under 2.5 goals.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay match prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have made a confident start to the new season, claiming back-to-back victories and leading the table. In contrast, Richards Bay have begun the league with two straight defeats and have yet to pick up a point. While Richards Bay have prevailed in recent head-to-heads, those wins mostly came at home, whereas their away form has been poor—three consecutive losses. Against this backdrop, Kaizer Chiefs are on the rise and are justifiably considered favorites for this encounter. My bet for this match is a Kaizer Chiefs win at odds of 1.78.

