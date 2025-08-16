Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 2.23 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 19, 2025, the third round of the South African Premier League will feature an intriguing clash between top-flight newcomers Orbit College and Sekhukhune United. Dive into our analysis of the teams and get our match prediction below.

Match preview

Orbit College is building their game around discipline and collective play. This is a historic moment for the hosts: the team is making its top division debut this season and is eager to prove they can compete with more experienced opponents.

In the opening rounds, the team showcased character by playing cautiously and minimizing defensive errors. The coaching staff is relying on counterattacks and set pieces. Despite lacking PSL-level experience, the club compensates with commitment and energy, and the home field advantage could be crucial, especially with the passionate support of fans for whom this is a true football celebration. Although Orbit College lost their first match to AmaZulu (0-1), they regrouped and secured a win in the second round, beating Sivelele (1-0).

Sekhukhune, on the other hand, is a more stable and organized side already established in the Premier League. Their hallmark is a solid defense and the ability to absorb pressure, while in attack they rely on rapid wing play and precise deliveries into the box.

In the opening round, Sekhukhune pulled off a surprise narrow victory over Orlando Pirates (1-0), barely allowing the Pirates any real chances. In the second round, they repeated the 1-0 scoreline against TS Galaxy, in a match where both teams were evenly matched but Sekhukhune proved more clinical.

Probable line-ups

Orbit College: Moerane, Setlhodi, Ngiba, Nhlapo, Jingana, Batsi, Potsana, Sibedi, Saleng, Mabele, Koapeng

Sekhukhune: Liner, Matsimbi, Sokolo, Cardoso, Letlapa, Mncube, Mkhize, Monare, Makhgalwa, Ohizu, Rammala

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between these teams

Orbit College have lost only one of their last thirteen matches

Sekhukhune have scored at least once in nine of their last ten matches

Prediction

While Orbit College are league debutants, they are a well-organized side with a reliable defense. Taking the home crowd factor into account, I believe they have a solid chance of achieving a positive result in this match. My prediction: Asian handicap Orbit College (0) at 2.23 odds.