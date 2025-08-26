RU RU ES ES FR FR
Oxford United vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 27, 2025

Oxford United vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 27, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Oxford vs Brighton prediction
27 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Oxford, Kassam Stadium
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.66
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 27, 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a clash between Oxford United and Brighton. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let's break down the best bet for this encounter.

Oxford United

Oxford United endured an extremely tough previous season in the Championship. The team spent much of the campaign flirting with the relegation zone and only managed to secure safety in the final stretch, finishing 17th—just four points clear of the drop. The new campaign has started even worse, with three consecutive defeats right out of the gate. First, they lost 0-1 at home to Portsmouth, then suffered back-to-back away defeats: 2-3 to Hull City and 0-1 to Birmingham. As a result, Oxford have zero points after three rounds, sitting 23rd in the table.

The only bright spot amid this disastrous start has been the League Cup, where the team managed to scrape past Colchester 1-0 in the opening round. It's worth noting that last season followed a similar pattern: Oxford also progressed from the first round but then lost to Coventry in the second.

The head-to-head history with Brighton stretches back nearly a decade. The last time these clubs faced off was nine years ago—in 2016 in the League Cup—when Brighton claimed a convincing 4-2 victory. Overall, Oxford hold a slight edge in direct encounters: five wins versus Brighton’s three.

Brighton

In recent years, Brighton have firmly established themselves as a solid Premier League mid-table side, consistently hovering near the European qualification spots. Last season, they finished eighth, missing out on the Europa League by just four points.

The end of last season and the preseason went extremely well for the Seagulls—they hit top form and put together a ten-match unbeaten run. Including a draw against Fulham (1-1) in the opening round of the new campaign, that streak extended to eleven games, but a defeat to Everton in round two brought it to a halt.

Brighton also impressed in last season’s domestic cups. In the FA Cup, they reached the quarterfinals, bowing out to Nottingham only on penalties. In the League Cup, the Seagulls advanced to the round of 16, where they lost to Liverpool.

In summary, Brighton enter the new season with plenty of potential, but the opening rounds have shown that the squad still needs to find its rhythm and consistency.

Probable lineups

  • Oxford United: Cumming, Leigh, Spencer, Long, Helik, ter Avest, De Kersmaecker, Dembele, Brannagan, Goodrham, Lancashire.
  • Brighton: Verbruggen, De Keyper, Dunk, Van Hecke, Wiffer, Ayari, Baleba, Mitoma, O’Riley, Minteh, Welbeck.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Oxford United have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 7 of Oxford United’s last 9 games have featured under 2.5 goals.
  • Brighton are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches.
  • 3 of Brighton’s last 4 games have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • The last 6 head-to-head meetings have all produced over 2.5 goals.

Oxford United vs Brighton match prediction

Brighton head into this fixture eager to bounce back from a shaky start to their Premier League campaign. Despite the defeat to Everton, the Seagulls are generally in good form and recently boasted a lengthy unbeaten streak. However, they have yet to record a win in official matches this season, and a trip to Oxford looks like the perfect opportunity to regain some confidence. Oxford, meanwhile, are going through a tough period: three straight Championship defeats and only a narrow cup win over Colchester signal a crisis in form. Given the gulf in quality and the teams’ current momentum, a comfortable Brighton win should be on the cards. My pick for this match is Brighton to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.66.

