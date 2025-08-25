Prediction on game Win FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The second leg of the Copenhagen vs Basel playoff will take place on August 27, 2025 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

The first leg ended 1-1: Both teams exchanged goals in Basel.

Basel controlled possession: In the first match, Basel held the ball for 45.5% of the time, while Copenhagen had 54.5%.

Copenhagen's record in their last 5 matches: 2 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss.

Basel's record in their last 5 matches: 3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss.

Match preview:

The first leg in Basel finished in a 1-1 draw, leaving both sides with equal chances to reach the group stage. Copenhagen boasts a strong home record in European competitions: in previous qualifying rounds, they defeated Drita and Malmo, and have shown consistent form in their domestic league. Their recent draw with Odense came as a result of squad rotation, giving key players some rest. Basel have lost just once in their last five games and can rely on the experience of Shaqiri and Ajeti, though away fixtures tend to be more challenging for the Swiss side. Given Copenhagen's home advantage and their steady performances in Europe, the hosts look to be the favorites for this clash.

Probable lineups for Copenhagen vs Basel:

Copenhagen: Kotarski, Vuscás, Hatzidiakos, Gabriel, Lopes, Larsson, Lerager, Mattsson, Robert, Elyounoussi, Cornelius.

Copenhagen vs Basel prediction:

Copenhagen are the favorites for the return leg for several reasons. First, they're playing at home at Parken Stadium, where they traditionally show strong performances backed by their supporters. Second, in the first match the Danes looked more composed and managed to impose their style even away from home. Finally, the discipline and experience of Copenhagen's players allow them to perform effectively in decisive games. All these factors suggest the hosts have a great chance to secure victory and book their place in the Champions League group stage. My prediction: Copenhagen to win the match (odds 1.75).