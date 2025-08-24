Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 26, 2025, the stadium in Almaty will host the decisive second leg of the Champions League play-off, with Kairat welcoming Scottish side Celtic.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

The teams have met only once before — in the first leg of this play-off, which ended in a goalless draw.

For Kairat, this is a historic chance to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time.

Celtic are European regulars, boasting over 200 matches in continental competitions.

Celtic's squad is valued at over €130 million, while Kairat's is around €12.5 million.

Kairat are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

Match preview:

The first encounter ended in a stalemate, and now the Kazakh side will try to make history by advancing to the group stage for the very first time. Celtic arrive in top form, with a much pricier squad and a wealth of European experience, making them clear favorites. Kairat, despite personnel setbacks, have proven their mettle by navigating three qualifying rounds and showing grit in tough matchups. The burning question is whether the hosts can capitalize on home support and mount a real challenge against the Scottish giants.

Probable lineups:

Kairat: Anarbekov, Mrinski, Sorokin, Martinovich, Glazer, Tapalov, Gromiko, Arad, Satpayev, Santos, Jorginho.

Celtic: Schmeichel, Ralston, Vickers, Scales, Tierney, Bernardo, McGregor, Hatate, Nygren, Forrest, Maeda.

Kairat vs Celtic prediction:

Both teams played cautiously in the first leg, but at home, Kairat are sure to be more adventurous, while Celtic have the attacking firepower to exploit any open spaces. Given the motivation on both sides and the likelihood of a more open second half, the bet on 'both teams to score' looks justified. My prediction: Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.66).