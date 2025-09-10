RU RU ES ES FR FR
ZED vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025

ZED vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025

Raphael Durand
ZED FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
ZED FC
12 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Ismaily SC
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.58
The matchday 6 clash in the Egyptian Premier League between ZED and Ismaily kicks off on Friday evening in Cairo at the Cairo Military Academy Stadium. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, as the odds look promising for success.

Match preview

ZED started the new season strongly, defeating Arab Contractors 2-0 away from home in the opening round. However, in the following four league matches, ZED failed to pick up a single win, drawing three times and suffering a shocking 1-2 home defeat against Wadi Degla.

In their most recent game, ZED traveled to face El Gouna and settled for a 1-1 draw, narrowly missing out on all three points after conceding a late equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time. This season, ZED have played just two home games so far, sharing the spoils with Ceramica Cleopatra (0-0) and losing to Wadi Degla (1-2).

As for Ismaily, their league situation is even more dire than their opponents'. Ismaily have also managed just one win in their first five Premier League fixtures, claiming a 1-0 away victory over Tala'ea El Gaish. However, the team have lost three of their other four matches.

Most recently, Ismaily were thrashed 0-3 at home by Ghazl El Mahalla. Away from home, Ismaily have picked up three points in two outings. But their attacking woes are clear: in five matches, they've scored just one goal while conceding five.

Probable lineups

  • ZED: Lotfi A, Said A, Castelo A, Abdel-Aziz A, Rabia M, Saad M, Ahmed El Saghiri, Alaa H, Messi, Atef A, Magassa M.
  • Ismaily: Adel A, Mohamed A, Ammar M, Mostafa A, Ehab M, Katkot A, Samir M, Farag N, Abdelsamia A, Khatari M, Abdelsalam A.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams drew 2-2 at ZED’s ground last season
  • The over 2.5 goals bet landed in two out of five matches
  • ZED have beaten Ismaily in four of their last five meetings, remaining unbeaten

Prediction

As we can see, Ismaily seem to be a favorable opponent for ZED. Bookmakers agree, offering a modest 1.80 odds for the home win. Still, backing ZED to win is risky, as they are winless in 10 straight home matches. Our recommended bet is “Under 2.0 total goals” at odds of 1.58.

