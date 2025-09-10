Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 6th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Friday in Alexandria, where Pharco and Al-Ittihad will face off. Let's take a look at a bet on the outcome of this clash that offers a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Pharco continues to struggle badly in the new Egyptian Premier League season. After four rounds, the team has failed to secure a single victory, collecting just one point and scoring only one goal. Their attack has been virtually toothless, while the defense keeps making costly mistakes—six goals conceded in four games is clear evidence of that.

Pharco's recent results show that the team cannot compete on equal terms even with the league's mid-table sides. Heavy defeats to Al-Ahly (1-4) and Tala'ea El-Gaish (0-1) highlight instability and a lack of cohesion. The manager urgently needs to find solutions to turn things around before the league break.

Al-Ittihad is also experiencing difficulties, but they look a bit more confident than their opponents. The team has one win and one draw alongside three losses. The key is that they know how to create chances—even if finishing remains an issue, with just three goals scored in five rounds.

A crucial highlight was Al-Ittihad's away win over Ismaily, where they showed solid organization and discipline. Despite a heavy defeat to ENPPI in the last round (0-3), the "Greens" remain favorites thanks to a higher-quality squad and top-flight experience.

Probable lineups

Pharco : Shika M., Abdelhafi, Ahmed, Hussein, Kamel, El Mizzain, Said, El Bahravi, Fakhri, El Tayeb, Farhat

: Shika M., Abdelhafi, Ahmed, Hussein, Kamel, El Mizzain, Said, El Bahravi, Fakhri, El Tayeb, Farhat Al-Ittihad: Gennesh, Toni, Shabana, Ibrahim, El-Dib, Kanaria, Akem, Liadi, Ajib, Naser, Ebuka

Match facts and head-to-head

Al-Ittihad won the last head-to-head meeting with Pharco 1-0.

Pharco is winless in four straight league matches.

Al-Ittihad concedes an average of 1.6 goals per game this season.

Prediction

Both teams are in crisis, but Al-Ittihad holds the edge in all key metrics. Their victory in the previous head-to-head and greater experience in these situations make the visitors the preferred choice.