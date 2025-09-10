Prediction on game Petrojet Win or Draw & Total under 2.5 Odds: 2.23 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the Egyptian Premier League's sixth round will take place on Friday at the Petro Sport Arena in Cairo, where the local side Petrojet hosts National Bank of Egypt. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Petrojet have made a confident start to the season, remaining unbeaten after five rounds. The team combines reliable defensive play with a pragmatic attacking approach. Their defensive organization especially stands out—just two goals conceded in five matches. Offensively, they aren’t prolific, but they’re efficient—averaging almost a goal per game.

In the last round, the club played out a goalless draw away at Smouha. Before that, they secured back-to-back 1-0 wins over Arab Contractors and Wadi Degla. Notably, midfield leader Badr Moussa has already scored twice in five appearances, while creative duties fall to Mostafa El-Gamal, who has provided an assist.

National Bank of Egypt have yet to celebrate a victory, but they don’t look completely out of sorts. The team is strictly defense-first, as evidenced by four draws in five matches and just two goals conceded. However, their attack is virtually non-existent—just one goal scored all season, and that came at home.

Poor finishing and a lack of creativity in attack are the main issues for Osama Faisal and his teammates. Despite a solid defense, their lack of threat in the final third leaves National Bank with little hope for consistent results. An away game against an organized Petrojet side could once again end with a narrow scoreline or even a defeat.

Probable lineups

Petrojet : Salah, Haggag, Reyad, Kenawy, Mohamed, Okasha, Hamdan, El-Gamal, Ibrahim, Ben Moussa, Bahbah

: Salah, Haggag, Reyad, Kenawy, Mohamed, Okasha, Hamdan, El-Gamal, Ibrahim, Ben Moussa, Bahbah National Bank of Egypt: El Balouti, Dowidar, El Gazzar, El Gazzar, Yakubu, Fathi, Ashraf, Wahid, Madbouli, Shalabi, Faisal

Match facts & head-to-head

The previous meeting between these teams ended in a goalless draw.

Both teams have conceded just 2 goals this season.

Petrojet have won two of their last three matches without conceding a goal.

Prediction

Both teams play cautious, defense-oriented football, but Petrojet look more balanced and confident. Given the visitors’ lack of attacking threat and the home advantage, the optimal bet is "Petrojet double chance and under 2.5 goals" at odds of 2.23.