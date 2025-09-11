RU RU ES ES FR FR
Everton vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025

Everton vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025

Jan Novak
Everton vs Aston Villa prediction Photo: x.com/Everton/ Author unknownn
Everton
13 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Hill Dickinson Stadium
Aston Villa
As part of the fourth round of the English Premier League, Everton will face Aston Villa. The match will take place in Liverpool on Saturday, 13 September. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I suggest a bet on the attacking output in this clash.

Match preview

Everton have entered the new season aiming to strengthen their position in the Premier League mid-table. Under the guidance of David Moyes, the team has shown solid form, particularly at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Key players include Jack Grealish, who joined on loan from Manchester City, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, a signing from Chelsea. The club also made a move for Southampton prospect Tyler Dibling.

However, Everton are not without their issues. The team continues to struggle away from home, which could impact their campaign. With squad reinforcements and a stable coaching staff, the club is determined to avoid the relegation battles that have haunted them in recent years.

The start of the new campaign was rocky. Everton lost to Leeds in the opening round, but bounced back to claim six points against Brighton and Wolverhampton, much to the delight of their loyal supporters.

Aston Villa have been hampered by financial constraints, limiting their activity in the transfer market. As a result, Villa were forced to sell talented academy product Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United and had a quiet summer window.

Unai Emery brought in Nice forward Evann Guessand, signed Victor Lindelof on a free transfer, loaned Harvey Elliott from Liverpool, and secured Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. Notably, the last three deals were completed on deadline day.

These challenges have had a direct impact on Villa's early season results. A home draw with Newcastle was the only match in which the Birmingham side managed to pick up points, followed by defeats to Brentford and Crystal Palace.

The team continues to create chances but has struggled badly with finishing. Aston Villa remain the only Premier League side yet to score a goal this season.

Match facts

  • Everton have won three matches in a row.
  • The Toffees have kept clean sheets in their last three home games.
  • Aston Villa have failed to score in four consecutive matches.
  • Villa have won just one of their last five away games.
  • Everton average 1.7 goals per home game, while Aston Villa average 0.5 goals per away game.

Probable line-ups

  • Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall, Beto.
  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Tielemans, Buendia, McGinn, Rogers, Malen, Watkins.

H2H

  • The last two head-to-head meetings between these teams ended in Aston Villa victories.
  • Everton haven't beaten Villa at home since 2015.

Prediction

Everton have made a solid start to the new season, which cannot be said about Aston Villa. Emery's side are in a minor crisis and will throw everything at getting a positive result. The Toffees are yet to lose at their new stadium, so expect a tense encounter. My tip: total goals over 2.

