Brentford vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025

Brentford vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025

Kenley Ward
Brentford vs Chelsea prediction Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
Brentford
13 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, London, Gtech Community Stadium
Chelsea
As part of Matchday 4 in the English Premier League, Brentford will host London rivals Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.

  • Brentford have won only 4 of their last 10 games.

  • In the last five head-to-head encounters, Brentford have won twice, Chelsea only once, with two draws recorded.

  • Chelsea are sitting second in the table with 7 points.

  • Brentford and Chelsea first faced off back in 1935, but only started playing each other regularly after the Bees were promoted to the Premier League in 2021.

  • Brentford's most memorable victory over Chelsea came in April 2022 at Stamford Bridge, when the Bees thrashed the hosts 4-1.

Match preview:

The hosts are known for their confidence at home and, backed by their supporters, they traditionally make life difficult for visiting sides. Brentford are renowned for disciplined defending, exploiting set pieces, and launching rapid counterattacks. Last season, the Bees managed to take points off several of the league's heavyweights, including Chelsea, making them a notoriously tricky opponent.

Chelsea, meanwhile, approach this derby aiming to cement their position near the top of the table. Under the guidance of head coach Enzo Maresca, the Blues focus on possession football and quick wing play. Despite inconsistent results in recent years, Chelsea remain a club with a high level of individual quality and the ambition to fight for a top-four finish.

Expect a tense derby, with Brentford looking to capitalise on their home advantage and Chelsea eager to prove they can win even in tough away fixtures.

Probable line-ups:

  • Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Potter, Milambo, Henderson, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.
  • Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevan, Joao Pedro, Neto, Gittens.

Brentford vs Chelsea prediction:

While Brentford have shown they can trouble Chelsea, this time the Blues arrive with a more balanced squad and strong form. Expect a cautious affair with few clear chances, where Chelsea's individual quality could make the difference.

My prediction: Chelsea to win (odds 1.78).

