The debutant of the UPL won the opening round of the championship of Ukraine

The debutant of the UPL won the opening round of the championship of Ukraine

Football news Today, 14:40
The debutant of the UPL won the opening round of the championship of Ukraine Photo: Instagram "Polesie" / Author unknown

In the 1st round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Polesie from Zhytomyr defeated Veres from Rivne with a score of 2-0. The match took place in Zhytomyr at the "Central" stadium.

In the very beginning of the first half, Beni Makwana opened the scoring, assisted by Vyacheslav Tankovskyi. In the 38th minute, the second goal for the Zhytomyr club was scored by Filip Budkovskyi, with Tankovskyi providing the assist again.

With three points, Polesie took the top spot in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. Veres, with 0 points, is in the last, 16th place.

As a reminder, Polesie was the champion of the First League of the Ukrainian Championship in the previous season.

Veres Rivne - Polesie Zhytomyr - 0:2 (0:2)
Goals: Makwana, 2 - 0:1, Budkovskyi, 38 - 0:2

Veres: Past - Hahun, Júlio César, Kurko, Balan - Kukharuk (Shestakov, 74), Kucherov - V. Sharai (Dakhnovskyi, 74), Yago (S. Sharai, 79), Bliznichenko - Hayduchyk (Marusych, 46).

Polesie: Boyko - Smoliakov, Gitchenko, Kushnirenko, Shabanov, Kravchenko - Tankovskyi (Krushynskyi, 84), Ohiria - Makwana (Yanakov, 73), Budkovskyi, Kozak (Shastal, 72).

Yellow cards: Balan, 27, Shestakov, 83 - Kravchenko, 30

Red cards: Balan, 87 (second warning) - Gitchenko, 53 (rough foul)

