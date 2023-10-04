The Chelsea captain has received a suspension and a fine

Chelsea captain Reece James has received a one-match suspension and a £90,000 fine, as reported by the BBC.

The incident occurred in the tunnel beneath the stands after a match against Aston Villa, in which Chelsea lost 0-1. The defender admitted to using inappropriate, offensive language and behavior towards a match official. It was reported that this involved the match referee Jarred Gillett.

The Football Association of England stated that the player himself acknowledged his guilt, and full written reasons will be published in due course. Reece James did not participate in the match due to a knee tendon injury.

In the match against Aston Villa, Gillett issued a red card to Chelsea defender Malang Sarr after a VAR review. Initially, the referee had shown a yellow card to the Frenchman, and it was the change of this decision that angered James after the match.

After seven Premier League rounds, Chelsea occupies the 11th place in the league table. In their latest match, the Blues secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Fulham, with Mykola Mudryk scoring his first goal for Chelsea in an official game.