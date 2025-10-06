RU RU ES ES FR FR
Talented youth! Nico O'Reilly receives first England call-up

Manchester City wonderkid summoned for upcoming fixtures.
Football news Today, 10:48
Nico O'Reilly of Manchester City claps the fans after the Premier League match Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

A major achievement at such a young age.

Details: 20-year-old Manchester City central midfielder Nico O'Reilly has earned his first-ever call-up to the England national team.

After it became clear that Chelsea's star Reece James would be unavailable for England due to injury, head coach Thomas Tuchel turned to Manchester City's central midfielder, considered one of the brightest talents in English football.

This means O'Reilly could make his debut for the national team in the friendly against Wales, set for October 9 at Wembley.

Nico is a product of Manchester City's football academy. He was promoted to the first team last summer and has already made 30 appearances for City's senior squad, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists.

Reminder: Tuchel wants 2026 World Cup matches to be played later. What’s the reason?

