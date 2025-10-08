Bad news! Harry Kane at risk of missing England matches

An injury is preventing the striker from playing at full strength.

One problem for Tuchel could turn into something bigger.

Details: According to Sky Sports journalists, it has just been reported that Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane could miss the national team's matches against Wales and Latvia due to an ankle injury.

It is reported that Kane felt significant discomfort and has not participated in team training, which casts serious doubt on his appearance on the pitch, at least in tomorrow's match against Wales.

Representatives of the England national team have not yet commented on the situation.

Previously, due to injury, England head coach Thomas Tuchel lost Chelsea defender Reece James, and now it appears he may have to cope without Kane as well.

On October 9, England will play a friendly against Wales at Wembley, and on October 14, they will face Latvia away as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

BREAKING: Harry Kane is a major doubt for England's match against Wales 🚨



The England captain is struggling with a knock to his ankle and is not training with the squad 👀 pic.twitter.com/0KB4up9Tug — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 8, 2025

