ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Bad news! Harry Kane at risk of missing England matches

Bad news! Harry Kane at risk of missing England matches

An injury is preventing the striker from playing at full strength.
Football news Today, 08:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Harry Kane of England adjusts his captain's armband during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

One problem for Tuchel could turn into something bigger.

Details: According to Sky Sports journalists, it has just been reported that Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane could miss the national team's matches against Wales and Latvia due to an ankle injury.

It is reported that Kane felt significant discomfort and has not participated in team training, which casts serious doubt on his appearance on the pitch, at least in tomorrow's match against Wales.

Representatives of the England national team have not yet commented on the situation.

Previously, due to injury, England head coach Thomas Tuchel lost Chelsea defender Reece James, and now it appears he may have to cope without Kane as well.

On October 9, England will play a friendly against Wales at Wembley, and on October 14, they will face Latvia away as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Reminder: Talented youth! Nico O'Reilly receives first England call-up

Related teams and leagues
England England Schedule England News
Wales Wales Schedule Wales News
Friendly International Friendly International Table Friendly International Fixtures Friendly International Predictions
Related Game News
Nico O'Reilly of Manchester City claps the fans after the Premier League match Football news 06 oct 2025, 10:48 Talented youth! Nico O'Reilly receives first England call-up
Related Team News
John Stones of Manchester City during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 08:35 It could have ended differently. John Stones admits he nearly retired last season due to injury
Reece James will not join the England squad due to injury Football news 06 oct 2025, 06:31 Reece James will not join the England squad due to injury
Tuchel wants 2026 World Cup matches to be played later. What’s the reason? Football news 03 oct 2025, 16:03 Tuchel wants 2026 World Cup matches to be played later. What’s the reason?
Jude Bellingham named England national team player of the season 2024/25 Football news 01 oct 2025, 13:24 Jude Bellingham named England national team player of the season 2024/25
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores