Reliability! Jordan Pickford becomes the first goalkeeper in England history to keep eight consecutive clean sheets

A major milestone for the 31-year-old shot-stopper.
Football news Today, 02:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jordan Pickford of England applauds the crowd after the International Friendly between England and Wales Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Pickford managed to break Gordon Banks' long-standing record.

Details: Following England's emphatic 3-0 victory over Wales, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Pickford set a new benchmark by becoming the first England keeper in history to keep eight consecutive clean sheets.

Pickford's shutout streak came in matches against Greece, Ireland, Albania, Latvia, Andorra (twice), Serbia, and Wales.

With this feat, Pickford surpassed the legendary Gordon Banks, who held the previous record of seven straight clean sheets set back in 1966.

Jordan Pickford has represented the England national team since 2017, amassing 79 appearances, conceding 59 goals, and keeping 43 clean sheets for his country.

Reminder: Historic achievement! For the first time in 37 years, England scores three goals in 20 minutes

