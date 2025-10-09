ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Sweden vs Switzerland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Sweden vs Switzerland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Sweden Sweden
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 3) 10 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Stockholm, Strawberry Arena
Switzerland Switzerland
Prediction on game Switzerland wont lose
Odds: 1.59
One of the headline clashes of Matchday 7 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place this Friday at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, where Sweden hosts Switzerland. Here’s a prediction for a double chance bet in this high-stakes encounter, boasting a strong probability of success.

Match preview

Sweden endured a rough start to their qualifying campaign, collecting just a single point from their opening two fixtures, both played away from home. After a draw with Slovenia, the Swedes fell flat against Kosovo, once again struggling in attack and making costly defensive errors. Jon Dahl Tomasson is yet to find his best lineup, and Sweden’s winless run in World Cup qualifying has now stretched to six matches in regulation time.

Nevertheless, Sweden traditionally look much stronger on home soil. In World Cup qualification, the team has won 9 of their last 10 home matches in regular time. Moreover, they kept clean sheets in six of their last seven such games. The passionate support in Stockholm could be the spark the Scandinavians need, even after a disappointing start.

Switzerland, on the other hand, have kicked off their campaign in style, showcasing their quality in both opening fixtures. Murat Yakin’s side made light work of both Kosovo and Slovenia, conceding zero goals and netting a total of seven. The Nati sit atop Group B and are currently on a 12-match unbeaten streak in World Cup qualifying.

Special mention must go to Switzerland’s defensive solidity—eight clean sheets in their last nine qualifiers. Even away from home, the Swiss are formidable: just one defeat in their last 20 away World Cup qualifiers. In Stockholm, Switzerland look well placed to claim points, especially given Sweden’s attacking woes and the visitors’ stability.

Probable lineups

  • Sweden: Johansson, Svensson, Hien, Lindelöf, Gudmundsson, Larsson, Saletros, Karlström, Elanga, Gyökeres, Isak
  • Switzerland: Kobel, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Rodriguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Vargas, Sow, Embolo, Itten

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Sweden have not won in regulation time in their last 6 World Cup qualifiers.
  • Switzerland are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 away World Cup qualifying matches.
  • In 8 of Switzerland’s last 9 games in this tournament, they have conceded no more than one goal.

Prediction

Switzerland have impressed at the start of qualifying and rightfully top the group. Their away record and defensive consistency both work in their favor. Sweden, meanwhile, are mired in a slump and struggling to create chances. In this scenario, a bet on “Switzerland win or draw” at odds of 1.59 looks like the logical pick.

Prediction on game Switzerland wont lose
Odds: 1.59
