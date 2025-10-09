Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 7 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the Astana Arena, where Kazakhstan will host Liechtenstein. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, as there’s solid potential for success.

Match preview

Kazakhstan’s national team has struggled so far in the current qualifying campaign, losing three consecutive matches and failing to score a single goal in those games. The most recent setback—a 0-6 thrashing by Belgium—was among the most painful defeats in the team’s recent history, once again exposing their defensive frailties.

Nevertheless, facing Liechtenstein gives the hosts a prime opportunity to end their losing streak, as their opponents are clearly of a lower caliber. Traditionally, Kazakhstan does not produce high-scoring games at home, especially in World Cup qualifying. In their last four home matches, the team has failed to find the net even once, and the total number of goals rarely exceeds two.

Liechtenstein come into this match as clear underdogs—not only in the group, but across the entire European qualifying stage. The team has lost nine straight World Cup qualifiers, with eight of those defeats coming without scoring a single goal. Defensively, things look grim as well: only twice in their last ten outings have Liechtenstein managed to avoid a heavy defeat.

On the road, Liechtenstein set up with a defensive approach, but even this rarely prevents heavy losses. Often, the team manages to hold off opponents only until halftime before physically collapsing in the second half. It's unlikely that Konrad Fünfstück’s men will show anything radically different against Kazakhstan.

Probable lineups

Kazakhstan : Pokatilov, Alip, Kasym, Malyi, Kairov, Kasabulat, Orazov, Vorogovskiy, Kenzhebek, Samorodov, Chesnokov

: Pokatilov, Alip, Kasym, Malyi, Kairov, Kasabulat, Orazov, Vorogovskiy, Kenzhebek, Samorodov, Chesnokov Liechtenstein: Büchel, Hofer, Beck, Wolfinger, Meier, Göppel, Hasler, Lüchinger, Sele, Salanović, Saglam

Match facts and head-to-head

Kazakhstan have failed to score in their last 4 home World Cup qualifiers.

Liechtenstein have lost and failed to score in 9 of their last 10 away qualifiers.

In 6 of Kazakhstan’s last 7 home World Cup qualifiers, there have been no more than two goals scored.

Prediction

Both teams have serious issues creating and converting chances, with Liechtenstein also struggling defensively—especially after the break. Still, don’t expect a goal fest between these two low-scoring sides. Most likely, the match will unfold at a measured pace and end with a minimal number of goals.