Prediction on game W1(-4.0) Odds: 1.86 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 7 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris, where France will host Azerbaijan. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

France are confidently on track to qualify for the World Cup, having defeated their two main group rivals — Ukraine and Iceland. Didier Deschamps’ men continue to display their trademark defensive solidity and clinical execution up front. The Tricolores have conceded just one goal in their last five World Cup qualifying games.

At home, France are simply invincible — nine wins and three draws in their last 12 home qualifiers. The team consistently scores two or more goals per match, and in their last seven qualifying games for the Euros and World Cup, they have secured emphatic wins over Gibraltar (14-0), Kazakhstan (8-0), and the Netherlands (4-0). This speaks volumes about their attacking firepower, even when some key players are missing.

Azerbaijan, in stark contrast, have started their qualifying campaign poorly. After a 0-5 defeat to Iceland, they managed a draw against Ukraine thanks to a converted penalty. However, even in that match, the opposition completely dominated. Defensively, Azerbaijan have struggled — six goals conceded in just two rounds tells the story.

On the road, the Caucasian side traditionally underperform. In recent qualifying campaigns, Azerbaijan have regularly suffered heavy defeats — losses to Sweden, Belgium, Austria, and other top teams have become all too common. Even when chances are created, their finishing leaves much to be desired.

Probable lineups

France : Maignan, Digne, Koundé, Hernandez, Upamecano, Koné, Rabiot, Coman, Olise, Thauvin, Ekitike

: Maignan, Digne, Koundé, Hernandez, Upamecano, Koné, Rabiot, Coman, Olise, Thauvin, Ekitike Azerbaijan: Magomedaliyev, Dashdemirov, Mustafazade, Badalov, Ibraghimli, Jafarkuliev, Mahmudov, Abdullazade, Guseynov, Emreli, Akhundzade

Match facts and head-to-head

France are unbeaten in their last 14 World Cup qualifiers.

Azerbaijan have lost 7 of their last 9 away World Cup qualifying matches.

The only previous meeting between these sides ended with a 10-0 victory for France.

Prediction

France are the clear favorites here, even with several players sidelined due to injury. The team is in consistent form, especially at home. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, are far too vulnerable both defensively and mentally after a string of disappointing results. Given France’s recent emphatic wins against teams of similar caliber, backing “France to win with a -4.0 handicap” at odds of 1.86 looks like a solid option.